Kroger Co. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

Kroger Co. (KR) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $962 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $664 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $1.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $45.17 billion from $44.60 billion last year.

Kroger Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $962 Mln. vs. $664 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.32 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q1): $45.17 Bln vs. $44.60 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 – $4.60

