Markets
KR

Kroger Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.21 billion, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $0.77 billion, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $972 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $41.55 billion from $37.25 billion last year.

Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $972 Mln. vs. $586 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.22 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q1): $41.55 Bln vs. $37.25 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular