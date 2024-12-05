News & Insights

Kroger Co. Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

December 05, 2024 — 08:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $618 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $646 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $719 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $33.634 billion from $33.957 billion last year.

Kroger Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $618 Mln. vs. $646 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $33.634 Bln vs. $33.957 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.35 - $4.45

