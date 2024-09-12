Kroger Co. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kroger Co. (KR):

Earnings: $466 million in Q2 vs. -$180 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.64 in Q2 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $681 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.91 per share Revenue: $33.912 billion in Q2 vs. $33.853 billion in the same period last year.

