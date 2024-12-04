Is The Kroger Co. (KR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is The Kroger Co. (KR). KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.03 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 31.49. KR's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.24 and as low as 9.91, with a median of 11.83, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is KR's P/B ratio of 3.48. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 7.93. Over the past 12 months, KR's P/B has been as high as 3.59 and as low as 2.77, with a median of 3.11.

Finally, we should also recognize that KR has a P/CF ratio of 6.63. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 25.54. Within the past 12 months, KR's P/CF has been as high as 7.09 and as low as 5.47, with a median of 6.19.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that The Kroger Co. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

