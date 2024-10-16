Is The Kroger Co. (KR) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Kroger (KR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Kroger is one of 212 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kroger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, KR has moved about 22.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 21.4%. This means that Kroger is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Wingstop (WING), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 53.2%.

Over the past three months, Wingstop's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kroger is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 52.6% so far this year, meaning that KR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Wingstop belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #148. The industry has moved +7.9% year to date.

Kroger and Wingstop could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

