Is The Kroger Co. (KR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Kroger (KR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kroger is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 202 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kroger is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, KR has returned 17.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 8% on average. This means that Kroger is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.8%.

The consensus estimate for SharkNinja, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kroger belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.9% so far this year, so KR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, SharkNinja, Inc. belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +10% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Kroger and SharkNinja, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

