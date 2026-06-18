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Kroger Co. Announces Advance In Q1 Income

June 18, 2026 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $903 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $866 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $980 million or $1.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $46.121 billion from $45.118 billion last year.

Kroger Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $903 Mln. vs. $866 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.46 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $46.121 Bln vs. $45.118 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.10 To $ 5.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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