Kroger Cincinnati, Dayton, And Northern Kentucky Associates Reach New Contract With UFCW Local 75

(RTTNews) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co. (KR) announced that Cincinnati-Dayton division and United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 75 members in Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana ratified a new labor agreement.

The Cincinnati-Dayton division is investing $159 million in wages across the five-year agreement. The company noted that pay will increase by $4.78 per hour during the contract term, depending on classification and date of hire.

According to the company, the average hourly wage for an associate in the Cincinnati-Dayton division will be nearly $20 per hour by the end of this contract cycle, excluding comprehensive benefits like healthcare and pension.

The Local 75 contract covers associates working at 104 stores in Greater Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and Southeastern Indiana.

Kevin Garvey, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 75, said, "After a year of uncertainty and sacrifice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UFCW Local 75 is pleased to have a five-year agreement with Kroger that establishes security and stability for our members, increases wages, improved contract language and maintains affordable healthcare. Our member bargaining committee strived to negotiate a labor agreement that provides a voice for our members on the job. This agreement provides that for 20,000 members in our communities."

