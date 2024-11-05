Kroger call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Kroger (KR) with 12,294 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 33.24%. 11/8 weekly 59 calls and 11/8 weekly 55 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 14,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.56. Earnings are expected on December 5th.

