Bullish option flow detected in Kroger (KR) with 12,294 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 33.24%. 11/8 weekly 59 calls and 11/8 weekly 55 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 14,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.56. Earnings are expected on December 5th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KR:
- Nevada AG announces completion of $1.37B settlement with Kroger
- Kroger Agrees to Settle Opioid Lawsuit With $1.4B Fine
- SpartanNash names Djouma Barry as SVP and Chief Retail Officer
- Kroger call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Telsey names its Holiday 2024 Top Picks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.