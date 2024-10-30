Kroger call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Kroger (KR) with 18,999 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 24.02%. 11/1 weekly 58 calls and 11/1 weekly 57 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 18,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.02. Earnings are expected on December 5th.
