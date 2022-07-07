'Kroger Boost' Comes With Free Delivery and Double Gas Rewards. Should You Sign Up?

Due to high grocery and gas prices, many consumers rely on rewards programs and other membership deals to keep more money in their bank accounts.

If your local grocery store is Kroger, you may be wondering if the Kroger Boost program is worth joining. While it does have a yearly fee, it offers quite a few money-saving perks. Find out if Kroger Boost could make a positive impact on your wallet.

Introducing Kroger Boost

In November 2021, Kroger launched its Kroger Boost program. The paid membership program promises shoppers fee-free grocery delivery and double gas rewards.

Here's how the program works:

Members who pay $59 a year can get free next-day delivery on grocery orders of at least $35.

Members who pay $99 a year can get free delivery in under two hours on grocery orders of at least $35.

All Kroger Boost members can earn two fuel points per $1 spent on groceries and general merchandise.

For every 100 fuel points earned, shoppers can get a discount of $0.10 per gallon of fuel and up to $1 off per gallon.

Depending on your area and program availability, your groceries may be delivered by Kroger, Instacart, or another third-party delivery service.

There are no fees charged for delivery as long as you meet the order minimum of $35.

Kroger Boost is expanding nationwide

In mid-June 2022, CEO Rodney McMullen announced that the company would be expanding its Kroger Boost program nationwide over the coming weeks.

Once this happens, more Kroger shoppers can take advantage of this program's perks. If you have a Kroger in your area, you may want to check to see if the program is currently available.

Should you sign up for Kroger Boost?

So, is this program worth it? If you dislike grocery shopping and want to save time, the delivery perks could be well worth the yearly cost.

You could save time by not having to do the shopping yourself and can also save time by avoiding sitting in traffic.

You can also save money by not paying grocery delivery fees and using less gas.

The extra fuel points could also be valuable. The grocer's free rewards program, Kroger Plus, allows members to earn one fuel point per $1 spent on groceries and general merchandise.

Since the Kroger Boost program allows members to earn double points, you could earn discounts on gas sooner.

Don't neglect grocery and gas rewards programs

A paid membership program may not fit into your monthly budget, and that's okay.

The good news is many companies offer free grocery and gas rewards programs that could help you save money.

Some brands offer gas savings, while others provide discounts on your grocery bill. Usually, the more money you spend, the higher the savings you get.

You may also be able to clip electronic coupons through your grocery store's mobile app to save more money on food and home essentials.

If you're not using these programs, you may be missing out on savings. Check to see what free rewards programs your local grocery stores and gas stations offer so you can score discounts.

Small changes can improve your finances

Inflation has us all being more cautious with our spending these days. Many of us are finding small ways to change our spending habits to waste less money and better deal with rising prices.

Are you looking for additional money-saving tips to improve your financial situation? Check out these personal finance resources.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.