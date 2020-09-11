Kroger beats same-store sales estimates on online boost
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Kroger Co KR.N reported a 14.6% rise in quarterly same-store sales on Friday, helped by a surge in online grocery sales as customers cooked more at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, sending the U.S. supermarket chain's shares up 4%.
Analysts had expected second-quarter comparable-store sales to rise 10.96%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryKR
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- S.Korea's Celltrion to begin commercial production of COVID-19 antibody drug
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Luby's Inc, Vaxart Inc, Nikola Corporation, Qualcomm Inc
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-SelectQuote Inc, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Aaron's Inc
- EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration weighs blacklisting China's chipmaker SMIC