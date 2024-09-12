Kroger Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Updates FY24 Identical Sales View

The Kroger Co. KR reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with sales falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and earnings beating the same. Although revenues grew year over year, earnings declined compared to the same period last year. Decent sales performance in the first two quarters gave management confidence to lift the lower end of the full-year identical sales without fuel view by 50 basis points.



Kroger's well-defined customer segmentation strategy, emphasis on value and focus on its 'Our Brands' portfolio have enabled it to maintain a competitive position. The company remains committed to its core strengths, which include offering an array of fresh products, providing personalized shopping experiences and fostering a seamless digital ecosystem. These initiatives are all aimed at sustaining Kroger's positive momentum and continued growth.

Analyzing Kroger’s Q2 Outcome

Kroger reported adjusted earnings of 93 cents a share, which came a penny ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declined from 96 cents reported in the same quarter last year.



Total sales of $33,912 million came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34,069 million but improved from $33,853 million reported in the year-ago period. We note that identical sales without fuel rose 1.2%. Digital sales grew 11% during the quarter under discussion.



We note that the gross margin was 22.6% of sales. The FIFO gross margin rate, excluding fuel, expanded 42 basis points compared to the same period last year. The adjusted FIFO operating profit came in at $984 million, down from $989 million reported in the year-ago period.

KR’s Financial Snapshot

Kroger ended the quarter with cash of $233 million, total debt of $12,230 million and shareowners’ equity of $12,512 million. Net total debt decreased by $957 million over the last four quarters.



The company guided capital expenditures in the band of $3.6-$3.8 billion and expects to generate adjusted free cash flow between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion in fiscal 2024.

Kroger Maintains FY2024 Earnings View

Kroger maintained its fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings guidance of $4.30 to $4.50 per share compared with adjusted earnings of $4.76 reported in fiscal 2023. Management continues to anticipate the adjusted FIFO operating profit in the band of $4.6-$4.8 billion compared with $5 billion reported in fiscal 2023.



However, Kroger now foresees identical sales without fuel to increase between 0.75% and 1.75% in fiscal 2024 compared with its earlier guidance of 0.25% to 1.75% growth.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 1.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 17.1%.

