Kroger Appoints Former Walmart Executive Greg Foran As CEO, Confirms FY25 Outlook

February 09, 2026 — 07:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co. (KR), a chain of drug and grocery stores, Monday announced that it has appointed Greg Foran as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Foran succeeds Ron Sargent, who served as interim CEO since March 2025.

As per the company, this succession was the result of an extensive search process conducted by the Board to identify a leader after the previous CEO resigned in March 2025, after an investigation into his personal conduct.

Greg Foran has over 40 years of experience and has led Walmart for 6 years. Most recently, he was the executive chief of Air New Zealand.

Additionally, the company reaffirmed its previously issued fiscal year 2025 guidance. It continues to expects EPS of $4.75 to $4.80 and identical sales without fuel in the range of 2.8 percent to 3 percent.

In pre-market activity, KR shares were trading at $71.39, up 5.76% on the New York Stock Exchange.

