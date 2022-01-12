Markets
Kroger Announces Introduction Of Nuro's Autonomous Delivery Vehicle

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Traditional grocery store company Kroger Co. (KR) and autonomous vehicle company Nuro said that they have expanded collaboration to continue redefining the customer experience leveraging autonomous vehicles with the introduction of Nuro's third-generation autonomous delivery vehicle.

In 2018, the companies announced a partnership to deliver fresh groceries with all-electric, autonomous vehicles.

The all-electric, autonomous vehicles support Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan.

