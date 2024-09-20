News & Insights

Markets
KR

Kroger Announces Extension Of Exchange Offers, Consent Solicitations For Albertsons Notes

September 20, 2024 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co. (KR) said it has extended the expiration date of the offers to exchange any and all outstanding notes of Albertsons Companies, Inc., New Albertsons, L.P., Safeway Inc., Albertson's, Albertsons Safeway, and American Stores Company, as applicable, for new notes to be issued by Kroger and cash.

Also, Kroger has extended the expiration date for the related solicitations of consents to adopt certain proposed amendments to the indentures governing the ACI Notes, solely with respect to the Unconsented Series. The company extended such expiration date from September 23, 2024 to September 27, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.