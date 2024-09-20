Kroger Announces Extension Of Exchange Offers, Consent Solicitations For Albertsons Notes

(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co. (KR) said it has extended the expiration date of the offers to exchange any and all outstanding notes of Albertsons Companies, Inc., New Albertsons, L.P., Safeway Inc., Albertson's, Albertsons Safeway, and American Stores Company, as applicable, for new notes to be issued by Kroger and cash.

Also, Kroger has extended the expiration date for the related solicitations of consents to adopt certain proposed amendments to the indentures governing the ACI Notes, solely with respect to the Unconsented Series. The company extended such expiration date from September 23, 2024 to September 27, 2024.

