Kroger Announces Boost Bonus Days With Exclusive Deals For Kroger Plus Members

July 14, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co. (KR), Monday announced Boost Bonus Days, a mega-sales event offering additional benefits to Kroger Plus members exclusively from July 16-July 29.

During the two-week event, the members will receive exclusive access to even more discounts including savings on Kroger's Our Brands favorites from aisles across the store.

Tom Duncan, Vice President, Head of Marketing at Kroger, commented, "Boost has already saved members millions on gas, groceries, streaming and delivery fees, and now we are thrilled to celebrate our members with more discounts and the opportunity to join or lock in another year of savings with half-off annual memberships."

Currently, KR is trading at $72.09, up 2.14 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

