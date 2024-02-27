Kroger-Albertsons merger fight features antitrust law veterans, new federal judge

By Mike Scarcella

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kroger KR.N and Albertsons ACI.N have turned to seasoned Washington, D.C., antitrust lawyers to battle the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's new lawsuit seeking to block the supermarket giants' planned $25 billion merger.

Kroger’s legal team includes Arnold & Porter Kay Scholer’s Michael Bernstein, a longtime outside antitrust lawyer to the company, according to filings in Oregon federal court. The FTC asked a judge there on Monday for a preliminary order halting the union between the country' largest grocers.

Albertsons’ lawyers include Debevoise & Plimpton’s Ted Hassi, a former U.S. Navy pilot who has been at the 900-lawyer firm since 2018. The company is also represented by White & Case’s George Paul and by Dechert partners Mike Cowie and James Fishkin, both former FTC officials who handled merger investigations. Fishkin helped craft the agency's supermarket merger enforcement program.

The FTC, eight states and the District of Columbia alleged in their lawsuit on Monday that the companies' merger would drive up prices and harm jobs. Kroger and Albertsons defended the deal, first announced in late 2022, saying it would benefit consumers and workers.

Bernstein and Hassi have been advising the companies on the merger since before it was announced, court records show.

Bernstein has previously defended mergers valued in the billions for Kroger, BP and other companies, according to Arnold & Porter's website, though none of the transactions were as large as the Albertsons deal.

Bernstein and Hassi were already defending Kroger and Albertsons against an ongoing private consumer lawsuit in California challenging the merger. Kroger's lawyers also include Arnold & Porter's Sonia Pfaffenroth and Matthew Wolf.

In the FTC case, the Albertsons team from Debevoise includes Shannon Rose Selden, who leads the firm’s asset management litigation practice, and litigator Michael Schaper, in addition to Hassi.

The FTC's lawsuit was assigned to U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson, a former Oregon Supreme Court justice who was confirmed to the federal bench in February 2023.

A Reuters search of U.S. court cases in Oregon did not yield records of any other antitrust cases before Nelson.

Nelson was a public defender in the late 1990s and then worked in private practice from 1999 to 2004 at the worker-focused labor and employment firm Bennett Hartman, where her clients included labor unions.

The FTC’s legal team includes James Weingarten, a longtime lawyer at the agency who was named chief trial counsel in February. Weingarten is also part of the FTC team challenging Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard.

Former Covington & Burling partner Henry Liu is overseeing the FTC's case as the head of its competition bureau. He arrived at the agency last year.

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

