Kroger, Albertsons dodge 'weak' consumer antitrust lawsuit

By Mike Scarcella

Aug 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge dismissed a consumer lawsuit challenging Kroger's KR.N $25 billion bid for rival grocer Albertsons ACI.N, days after a hearing where the court criticized the private antitrust complaint as "weak."

In his Wednesday ruling, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the 25 plaintiffs in California, Texas, Florida and other states had "made no effort to explain how the merger would affect any one of them personally."

Chhabria also said a decision now on the merits of the plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction to block Kroger's acquisition was premature, since the proposed deal would not close at least until January 2024 and there is a pending Federal Trade Commission review.

Kroger is the country's biggest grocer by revenue, and Albertsons is the second-largest. The deal, announced last October, would put nearly 5,000 grocery stores under one corporate umbrella.

Chhabria gave the plaintiffs until Oct. 2 to file any amended complaint challenging the deal.

An attorney for the plaintiffs, Joseph Alioto, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Representatives for Albertsons and Kroger declined to comment.

Executives at Kroger and Albertsons defended the deal as pro-consumer at a U.S. Senate committee hearing in November.

At the recent hearing, Chhabria lambasted Alioto for a complaint that the court said was lacking key details.

"The presentation that you've made in support of your preliminary injunction is so weak," Chhabria said. He added: "You've provided no evidence. You've provided no analysis. You've provided no declaration from an expert about the effect that this will have on competition."

Alioto argued at the hearing that Chhabria did not need to wait to hear from the FTC before ruling on the consumers' bid for a preliminary order stopping the deal.

U.S. antitrust law allows private plaintiffs to challenge mergers apart from any federal agency action.

But Chhabria said the contours of the merger had not "taken shape," and so it was "impossible to assess" whether and how the tie-up would harm competition.

"Why can't I stop the merger in December or January, once I know what the merger looks like?" Chhabria asked.

Chhabria told Alioto at the end of the hearing that "if you are serious about this case, you have a ton of work to do between now and December."

The case is: Whalen v. Kroger Co, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-00459.

For plaintiffs: Joseph Alioto of Alioto Law Firm

For Kroger: Matthew Wolf and Sonia Pfaffenroth of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

For Albertsons: Edward Hassi of Debevoise & Plimpton

Read more:

Kroger fights antitrust case as lacking 'real-world' facts

Albertsons, Kroger reiterate store divestiture plan ahead of merger

Grocery consumers sue to block Kroger's $25 bln buy of Albertsons

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.