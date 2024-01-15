Kroger, Albertsons Cos. C&S Wholesale Grocers Proposed Merger To Close In H1 2024

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR), Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI), and C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC Monday announced that the proposed merger is expected to occur in the first half of 2024.

"We remain in active and ongoing dialogue with the Federal Trade Commission and individual state Attorneys General regarding our proposed merger and divestiture plan," the companies said in a joint statement.

"We believe our merger with Albertsons and the comprehensive divestiture to C&S will result in the best outcomes for customers, associates and our communities."

"In light of our continuing dialogue with the regulators, we are updating our anticipated closure timeline. We currently anticipate that the closing will occur in the first half of Kroger's fiscal 2024. While this is longer than we originally thought, we knew it was a possibility and our merger agreement and divestiture plan accounted for such potential timing."

