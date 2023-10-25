News & Insights

Kroger Accepts EBT Payment For Digital Pickup And Delivery Orders

October 25, 2023 — 10:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) said it now accepts EBT payment for digital Pickup and Delivery orders across Kroger Family of Stores, expanding customer access to fresh, healthy foods under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

More recently, the retailer collaborated with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA) over many months to enable EBT digital acceptance across all banners, allowing customers to use EBT payments for purchases through the Kroger app or at Kroger.com for both Pickup and Delivery.

Kroger said it also participated in a USDA pilot testing EBT payment acceptance during the pandemic.

RTTNews
