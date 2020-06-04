KRO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/8/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/8/20, Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 6/18/20. As a percentage of KRO's recent stock price of $10.19, this dividend works out to approximately 1.77%, so look for shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc to trade 1.77% lower — all else being equal — when KRO shares open for trading on 6/8/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KRO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.805 per share, with $16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.18.

In Thursday trading, Kronos Worldwide Inc shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.

