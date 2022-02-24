KRNY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kearny Financial Corp (Symbol: KRNY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.85, changing hands as low as $12.48 per share. Kearny Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRNY's low point in its 52 week range is $11.10 per share, with $13.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.74.

