KRNT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (Symbol: KRNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.97, changing hands as low as $21.00 per share. Kornit Digital Ltd shares are currently trading down about 18.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRNT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.19 per share, with $37.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.70.

