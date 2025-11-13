KRMD Shares Rise After Strong Q3 Revenue Growth And Raised 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Shares of KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD) edged higher in early trading today after the company reported robust third-quarter 2025 results and raised its full-year revenue outlook, driven by strong international demand for its Freedom Syringe Infusion System.

The New Jersey-based medical technology company, known for its Freedom60 and FreedomEdge subcutaneous infusion systems, reported total revenue of $10.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a 27% increase from $8.2 million in Q3 2024.

Core business revenue, which includes domestic and international product sales, grew 30% year-over-year to $9.8 million, reflecting strong adoption in strategic international markets and new patient starts.

The Freedom Syringe Infusion System, which includes the Freedom60 and FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets, is designed for large-volume subcutaneous drug delivery.

It enables patients to self-administer therapies at home or receive treatment in ambulatory settings. The system received FDA 510(k) clearance in 1994, with additional clearance granted over the years, including clearance for use with Hizentra 50 mL prefilled syringes in November 2023.

Net loss narrowed significantly to $0.8 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.03 per share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA turned positive at $0.09 million, marking a 121% improvement from a loss of $0.4 million in Q3 2024.

Gross profit rose to $6.3 million, up 21% year-over-year, with a gross margin of 60.2%. The company noted that margin was impacted by higher manufacturing costs and geographic sales mix but expects improvement in Q4.

KORU raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $40.5 million to $41.0 million, representing 20%-22% year-over-year growth, up from its previous range of $39.5 million to $40.5 million. It also reaffirmed its full-year gross margin guidance of 61%-63% and expects to end the year with a cash balance exceeding $8.2 million.

The company's performance was bolstered by two new pharmaceutical services and clinical trial collaborations, which expand the reach of its Freedom System into new patient populations and support its long-term growth strategy.

KRMD has traded in the range of $1.86 - $5.05 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $3.78, up 1.34%. In premarket trading, the stock is up over 8% at $4.11

