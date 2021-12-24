Kristi Matus Is The Independent Director of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) And They Just Sold 43% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Kristi Matus, recently divested US$324k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$32.36 each. That sale was 43% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Equitable Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior EVP & COO, Jeffrey Hurd, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$32.84 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$32.96). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 44% of Jeffrey Hurd's stake.

In the last year Equitable Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:EQH Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Equitable Holdings insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Equitable Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders sold Equitable Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Equitable Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

