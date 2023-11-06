Krispy Kreme's Fall Collection Features Three New Doughnuts

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme (KKD) is set to offer its iconic flavors of doughnuts this fall season together along with its new flavors.

Krispy Kreme's "Flavors of Fall" collection will be available beginning November 6 through thanksgiving.

The fall collection features new Caramel Pecan Brownie Doughnut, new Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled Doughnut, new Cinnamon Latte Lover Doughnut, Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut, Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

Krispy Kreme's Flavors of Fall doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website. Fans can also enjoy the Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores.

