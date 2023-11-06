News & Insights

Markets

Krispy Kreme's Fall Collection Features Three New Doughnuts

November 06, 2023 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme (KKD) is set to offer its iconic flavors of doughnuts this fall season together along with its new flavors.

Krispy Kreme's "Flavors of Fall" collection will be available beginning November 6 through thanksgiving.

The fall collection features new Caramel Pecan Brownie Doughnut, new Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled Doughnut, new Cinnamon Latte Lover Doughnut, Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut, Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

Krispy Kreme's Flavors of Fall doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website. Fans can also enjoy the Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.