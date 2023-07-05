Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Doughnut Returns For World Chocolate Day

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme's popular Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts are returing to the menu in celebration of World Chocolate Day for two days only, on July 7 and 8.

It will be the only time this year that the doughnut maker and coffeehouse chain will be offering its Original Glazed Doughnuts smothered in rich chocolate glaze, the company said.

Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts will be available at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. on World Chocolate Day Friday and again on Saturday. It will be offered in-shop and for pickup or delivery through Krispy Kreme's app and website while supplies last.

The popular doughnuts were introduced in 2017 to celebrate that year's total solar eclipse. Since then, its sightings have been rare, according to the firm.

Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said, "It's been six years since we first delighted doughnut fans and chocolate lovers with this sensational innovation. Chocolate Glazed doughnuts are truly a special experience in our shops for guests to enjoy - from watching the chocolate glaze waterfall to the aroma of chocolate taking over shops to the taste of fresh doughnuts bathed in chocolate glaze. What a way to celebrate World Chocolate Day."

The firm recently introduced new Stars and Stripes Dozen for the occasion of Independence Day for a limited time. Guests who dressed in red, white, and blue on July 4 were to get a free Original Glazed doughnut.

Earlier, in celebration of National Doughnut Day on June 2, the firm offered free doughnuts.

