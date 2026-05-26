Krispy Kreme vs. Domino's Pizza: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Krispy Kreme maintains a vast global network with nearly 18,000 points of access across 40 countries.

Domino's Pizza dominates the delivery market with a footprint of more than 22,000 stores worldwide.

Which of these famous food brands is the better buy for your portfolio in 2026?

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Investors choosing between sweet and savory must decide if a high-growth doughnut model or a stable pizza powerhouse offers better value. Deciding between Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) and Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) requires a look at their different financial trajectories.

Krispy Kreme uses an omnichannel strategy to distribute treats through shops and retail cabinets. Domino's relies on a massive logistics and delivery network to maintain its market lead. Both companies occupy unique niches within the quick-service restaurant world, but their balance sheets tell very different stories for the year ahead.

The case for Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme generates revenue by selling fresh doughnuts through its owned shops, digital platforms, and Delivered Fresh Daily (DFD) cabinets located in grocery stores. The company operates in 40 countries and reported roughly 17,982 points of access as of early 2025. This business model relies on a hub-and-spoke system where large production facilities supply various retail locations. The company remains a popular name among food stocks because of its global reach. No single customer accounted for more than 10% of total revenue in recent years, reducing the risk of reliance on a single retail partner.

In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of nearly $1.5 billion, down approximately 8.6% from the prior year. This decline contributed to a net loss of roughly $515.8 million for the period. Consequently, the net margin was nearly -33.9%, a significant shift from the narrow positive net margin of 0.2% seen in the previous fiscal year. These figures highlight a challenging period for the company as it navigates structural changes and shifting consumer demand.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 2.2x. This ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, suggests the company uses significant leverage to fund its operations. The current ratio is roughly 0.4x, indicating that short-term assets may not fully cover short-term liabilities. Free cash flow, which is the cash generated from operations minus capital expenditures, was nearly negative $64.0 million for the fiscal year. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 37.9% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza operates a global network focused on pizza delivery and carryout services. The company managed approximately 22,142 stores as of late 2025 and serves customers in more than 90 international markets. Its business includes U.S. store operations, international franchise segments, and a robust supply chain service that provides ingredients to its franchisees. The company has explicitly stated that its business does not depend on any single retail customer or small group of franchisees. This diversified revenue stream from thousands of independent operators provides a level of stability to the overall brand.

For FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $4.9 billion, which is a 5.0% increase over the previous fiscal year. This growth helped the company achieve a net income of approximately $601.7 million. The net margin for the period was roughly 12.2%, remaining relatively consistent with the 12.4% net margin reported in 2024. These results suggest that the company has successfully managed its costs while continuing to expand its sales footprint across global markets.

Regarding its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately -1.3x. This value indicates that total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. The current ratio is roughly 1.7x, which measures a company's ability to cover its short-term debts with its short-term assets. Free cash flow was approximately $671.5 million for the fiscal year. This level of cash generation provides the company with flexibility for debt management or returning value to shareholders.

Risk profile comparison

Krispy Kreme faces intense competition from various regional and national food service players with low barriers to entry. The company also deals with supply chain concentration, relying on a single vendor for its glaze flavoring and a primary distributor in North America. Cybersecurity remains a concern, as previous incidents have caused operational disruptions and financial losses for the brand. Volatility in the costs of flour, sugar, and shortening also poses a risk to profitability if the company cannot pass these costs to consumers.

Domino's Pizza competes in a crowded market against major chains like Yum! Brands and Papa John's International. The rise of third-party delivery aggregators also presents a threat to its historical dominance in the delivery space. The company is vulnerable to labor cost increases and fluctuations in commodity prices, particularly cheese. Furthermore, its heavy reliance on technology for over 85% of U.S. sales means any IT failure or cyberattack could significantly harm daily operations and customer trust.

Valuation comparison

Domino's Pizza trades at a lower Forward P/E relative to earnings estimates, while Krispy Kreme maintains a much lower P/S ratio.

Metric Krispy Kreme Domino's Pizza Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 58.7x 16.2x 25.5x P/S ratio 0.4x 2.1x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLP sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Domino’s and Krispy Kreme may not be great for your diet, but are they good for your investment portfolio?

Krispy Kreme has been through a challenging period with declining revenue and a negative net margin through 2025. It is financing operations through debt, which is not necessarily a bad thing, but with a free cash flow of negative $64 million, it looks like a risky proposition. However, it’s in the midst of a turnaround effort through restructuring, which management hopes will improve profitability.

Domino’s, on the other hand, has reported an increase in revenue year over year for its fiscal 2025. Its free cash flow, unlike Krispy Kreme’s, is positive: $671 million for 2025. Domino’s still carries significant debt, but its profitability and consistency make it a better candidate for long-term investors.

Contrarian investors may find Krispy Kreme worth considering. After all, it’s still a very recognizable name, and who doesn’t like donuts? It still has a globally recognizable brand and a broad distribution network. I would choose to take a slice of Domino’s for now, and wait to see how Krispy Kreme executes on its turnaround strategy.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Domino's Pizza. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.