Krispy Kreme Unveils Stars, Stripes & Sweetness Collection To Sweeten Fourth Of July Celebrations

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme released Stars, Stripes & Sweetness Collection featuring three festive doughnuts: Freedom Ring Doughnut; USA Party Doughnut; and Vanilla Cookies & Kreme Liberty Crunch Doughnut. The Stars, Stripes & Sweetness Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website. Also, shoppers can purchase the Stars, Stripes & Sweetness Collection in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack box from select retailers.

On July 4, customers who wear red, white and blue to participating Krispy Kreme shops can avail a FREE Original Glazed doughnut, limit one per customer.

