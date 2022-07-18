Krispy Kreme Unveils Ice Cream Truck Doughnuts

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme has partnered with ice cream brand Good Humor and Popsicle, the iced dessert brand owned by Unilever USA, to transform iconic ice cream truck treats into doughnuts of the season.

Beginning today, three all-new treats will be available for a limited time at participating shops across the United States.

The new doughnuts are inspired by summertime favorites from Good Humor and Popsicle.

Popsicle Firecracker Inspired Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut with icing inspired by Popsicle Firecracker, and dipped in blue raspberry sugar. It is then topped with dollops of flavored Kreme inspired by Popsicle Firecracker.

Further, Vanilla King Cone Inspired Doughnut is filled with vanilla custard Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with a blend of sugar cone pieces and chopped peanuts with a drizzle of chocolate icing.

Creamsicle Inspired Doughnut is filled with vanilla custard Kreme, with icing inspired by Creamsicle and topped with a drizzle of white icing and mini sprinkles.

The company also offers Creamsicle Inspired Chiller, a Creamsicle inspired frozen beverage made with a creamy frappe base & orange flavoring.

Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said, "Should a doughnut really taste like a Creamsicle? Yes. Yes it should. And we didn't stop there as we doughnutized some of America's favorite frozen treats this summer."

