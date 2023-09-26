Krispy Kreme Unveils Coffee Day Offers

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme said, on Friday, Sept. 29, all guests can receive a FREE medium hot or iced coffee, no purchase necessary. The sweet treat brand will also offer guests a $2 Original Glazed Dozen with the purchase of any dozen.

Both offers are available in-shop and drive-thru at participating shops across the U.S., and available to order online for pickup or delivery on krispykreme.com or Krispy Kreme's mobile app. Krispy Kreme's new coffees are part of a comprehensive relaunch of the brand's beverage program. The brand has added oat milk to its menu.

