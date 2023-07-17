Krispy Kreme To Offer New Doughnuts In Partnership With M&M'S

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) on Monday said it is partnering with M&M's to offer four new doughnuts filled or topped with M&M'S Chocolate Candies for a limited time, beginning July 17.

Krispy Kreme's new M&M'S collection include Chocolate Candy Surprise Doughnut Filled with M&M'S, Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M's, Peanut Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut Topped with M&M'S, and Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnut Topped with M&M'S.

The new varieties of doughnuts are available in-shop as well as can be ordered online, and delivery charges will be zero on orders placed on July 17 through 20, the company said.

"America's most loved doughnuts and favorite chocolate candy are together at last, and you're going to love 'M," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.