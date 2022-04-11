Krispy Kreme To Offer A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts At Price Of A Gallon Of Gas

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme (DNUT) said it will price a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts at participating shops throughout the U.S. at the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline. The company will set the price for an Original Glazed dozen each Wednesday, April 13 through May 4, based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline on the Monday at the beginning of the week.

The company noted that guests can get up to two dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts, each for the price of a gallon of gas, in participating shops, via drive-thru and for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app. Krispy Kreme will post the price on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"While Americans deal with the rising PPG - price per gallon - of gasoline, we're lowering our PPOG - price per Original Glaze," said Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena.

