KRISPY KREME To Launch New Fourth Of July 'Stars And Stripes Dozen'

(RTTNews) - Donut Company Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) announced on Wednesday that it is introducing new Stars and Stripes Dozen for the occasion of Independence Day starting June 21 for a limited time.

Guests who dress in red, white, and blue on July 4 get a free Original Glazed doughnut.

Customers can purchase individually or by the dozen in a custom, Fourth of July-themed box which contains NEW Red Velvet Sparkler Doughnut - a red velvet cake doughnut that is topped with cream cheese icing, NEW Freedom Flag Doughnut-an original glazed doughnut dipped in red icing and decorated like the American flag, and All-American Apple Pie Doughnut- an unglazed shell filled with Apple Cinnamon filling. The Stars and Stripes Dozen is available in shop and for delivery via the app and website at all participating shops across the country.

Doughnut lovers can get Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the Red Velvet Sparkler Doughnut, Freedom Flag Doughnut and Chocolate Iced with Fourth of July Sprinkles Doughnut for a limited time freshly delivered to select grocery stores daily.

