Markets
DNUT

Krispy Kreme To Celebrate Day Of The Dozens On 12/12

December 08, 2022 — 06:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Doughnut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme, Inc. said it is celebrating annual 'Day of the Dozens' on Monday, December 12.

On 12/12 only, guests will get one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

The offer is available in-shop, for pick-up or via drive-thru when they purchase any dozen, including "Santa's Bake Shop" Collection, available in a limited-edition Christmas themed box.

Krispy Kreme said the Day of the Dozens offer is limited to two dozen per guest at participating shops throughout the U.S.

During Halloween season, Krispy Kreme had transformed again into "Krispy Skreme", celebrating with an all-new Haunted House Collection and spook-tacular deals throughout October.

In September, the company introduced the first-ever ChurrDough Collection, cinnamon-and-sugary craveable churro flavors transformed into three all-new light and airy sweet treats.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNUT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.