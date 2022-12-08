Krispy Kreme To Celebrate Day Of The Dozens On 12/12

(RTTNews) - Doughnut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme, Inc. said it is celebrating annual 'Day of the Dozens' on Monday, December 12.

On 12/12 only, guests will get one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

The offer is available in-shop, for pick-up or via drive-thru when they purchase any dozen, including "Santa's Bake Shop" Collection, available in a limited-edition Christmas themed box.

Krispy Kreme said the Day of the Dozens offer is limited to two dozen per guest at participating shops throughout the U.S.

During Halloween season, Krispy Kreme had transformed again into "Krispy Skreme", celebrating with an all-new Haunted House Collection and spook-tacular deals throughout October.

In September, the company introduced the first-ever ChurrDough Collection, cinnamon-and-sugary craveable churro flavors transformed into three all-new light and airy sweet treats.

