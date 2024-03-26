Krispy Kreme Stock Soars After Partnering With McDonald's

Shares of donut brand Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) soared on Tuesday after the company announced a major partnership with fast-food giant McDonald's (NYSE: MCD). As of 10 a.m. ET, Krispy Kreme stock was up 18%. For its part, McDonald's stock was little changed.

Coming to a McDonald's near you

Way back in October 2022, Krispy Kreme and McDonald's started an experiment with donuts delivered to and sold at McDonald's locations. Then in February 2023, the experiment was expanded to 160 McDonald's locations. Now more than a year after the expansion of its experiment, the two companies are ready to take the partnership across the country.

McDonald's had roughly 13,500 U.S. locations as of the end of 2023. Donut lovers will start seeing Krispy Kreme in these locations in the second half of this year. However, due to the size of McDonald's, it will take time to fully roll out. Management for Krispy Kreme says it won't be available everywhere until 2026.

Will this actually work?

Krispy Kreme has struggled to scale its business in the past but this partnership with McDonald's may be a smart solution to the problem. The company is trying to increase points of access to its fresh donuts by leveraging existing infrastructure. In other words, it wants to scale centralized donut production and deliver to surrounding access points.

Compared to its past attempts at opening more donut shops, this appears to be a more efficient model for Krispy Kreme.

One thing's for sure, Krispy Kreme doesn't have much room for error as it tries to grow. The company had an operating margin of less than 1% in 2023, which was low but near its long-term average. This is simply a low-profit business and a small misstep can consequently result in losses.

That said, Krispy Kreme's partnership with McDonald's does look promising. And since the rollout will be slow, investors will have plenty of time to assess whether it's having the intended profitable outcome.

Should you invest $1,000 in Krispy Kreme right now?

Before you buy stock in Krispy Kreme, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Krispy Kreme wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2024

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.