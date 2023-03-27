Markets
Krispy Kreme Rolls Out New Spring Minis

March 27, 2023 — 06:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme has unveiled its Spring Minis, which include four sweet and colorful doughnuts available in a custom, 16-count box beginning March 27 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S.

Krispy Kreme's Spring Minis are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website. Krispy Kreme is also offering an assortment of Spring Minis fresh daily at select grocery stores near Krispy Kreme shops.

"Spring is in the air and our new Spring Minis collection is here, so hop in to share a little sweetness with friends and family all season long," said Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena.

