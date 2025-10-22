Markets
DNUT

Krispy Kreme Rolls Out Limited-Time Halloween Offers And New Doughnuts

October 22, 2025 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) on Wednesday announced a series of limited-time Halloween-themed treats available through the holiday season.

Today and tomorrow, fans can grab a Frankendough Dozen for $13, which includes 10 Frankendoughnuts - green Original Glazed doughnuts with decorative Halloween green icing lines - plus one Frank Doughnut, dipped in green icing with chocolate cookie crunch and a stitch, and one Francine Doughnut, decorated with a white hair streak. The offer is available in-store, at the drive-thru, or online for pickup and delivery, with a limit of two per guest.

From October 24-26, guests can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $2 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price. The offer can be redeemed in-store by saying "Scary Good" or online and via the app using code SCARYGOOD, with a limit of one per guest.

On October 25 and Halloween, anyone visiting a participating U.S. shop in costume can receive a free Original Glazed or Classic Ring Doughnut, no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme's Trick or Treat! Collection continues through Halloween, featuring four new doughnuts - Candy Bag, Cookies and Skreme House, Jack-O-Lantern, and Spooky Sprinkle - all packaged in a special Halloween-themed dozen box.

Krispy Kreme stock was more than 30% up in pre-market trading from Tuesday's close of $3.71.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DNUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.