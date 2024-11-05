Krispy Kreme resumed with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley resumed coverage of Krispy Kreme (DNUT) with an Equal Weight rating and $14 price target The company’s McDonald’s partnership is an “interesting catalyst” to support its expansion strategy, but not entirely unappreciated in the shares, and flow-through to key metrics will take time to show, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm views the Krispy Kreme story as “somewhat mixed.”

