News & Insights

Markets
DNUT

Krispy Kreme Q1 Loss Widens, Adj. EPS Beats View; Backs FY24 Outlook

May 09, 2024 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Donut chain Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $8.5 million, wider than last year's loss of $0.3 million.

Loss per share was $0.05, compared to $0.00 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.07, compared to prior year's $0.09.

Net revenue grew 5.7 percent to $442.7 million from $419.0 million last year. Organic revenue grew 6.7 percent to $440.9 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.06 per share on revenues of $434.1 million, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share between $0.27 and $0.31, net revenue growth of 5 percent and 7 percent and organic revenue growth of 6 percent to 8 percent.

The Street view for earnings is $0.28 per share for the year.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Krispy Kreme shares were gaining around 2.3 percent to trade at $13.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.