Krispy Kreme Offers Original Glazed Dozen For 13 Cents With Purchase Of Any Dozen

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Wednesday announced a one-day promotional offer allowing customers to purchase an Original Glazed dozen for 13 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price on Friday, March 13.

The offer will be available at participating stores across the U.S. for in-shop purchases as well as pickup or delivery through the company's mobile app and website using promo code "13." The promotion is limited to one discounted dozen per guest.

The company also said customers can purchase its St. Patrick's Day doughnut collection through March 17.

The seasonal lineup includes the Shooting Shamrock, Over the Rainbow, Plaid Party, and Chocolate Iced with St. Patrick's Sprinkles doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is 1.17% higher at $3.4600 on the Nasdaq.

