Markets
DNUT

Krispy Kreme Offers Original Glazed Dozen For 13 Cents With Purchase Of Any Dozen

March 11, 2026 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Wednesday announced a one-day promotional offer allowing customers to purchase an Original Glazed dozen for 13 cents with the purchase of any dozen at regular price on Friday, March 13.

The offer will be available at participating stores across the U.S. for in-shop purchases as well as pickup or delivery through the company's mobile app and website using promo code "13." The promotion is limited to one discounted dozen per guest.

The company also said customers can purchase its St. Patrick's Day doughnut collection through March 17.

The seasonal lineup includes the Shooting Shamrock, Over the Rainbow, Plaid Party, and Chocolate Iced with St. Patrick's Sprinkles doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is 1.17% higher at $3.4600 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DNUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.