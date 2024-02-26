Krispy Kreme Offers Glazed Dozen For $2.29 On Leap Day With Purchase Of Any Regularly Priced Dozen

(RTTNews) - Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) Monday announced that it is offering all guests a dozen original glazed doughnuts for just $2.29, with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen, this leap day on February 29.

Additionally, any guest who has their birthday on February 29 can receive a free original glazed dozen without any purchase by visiting a Krispy Kreme shop and providing proof of their birthday.

"An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra-sweet to our guests, So, we're sweetening Leap Day by the dozens, including for fans whose true birthday comes around only every four years," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

