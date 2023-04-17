Krispy Kreme Offers Cookie Blast Doughnuts Collection Beginning April 17

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, a doughnut company and coffeehouse chain, on Monday launched its new Cookie Blast collection comprising four doughnuts, which will be available beginning April 17.

The company had teamed up with CHIPS AHOY! and OREO to offer the ultimate collection of cookie doughnuts, featuring an explosion of flavors.

Beginning April 17 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme's new Cookie Blast collection features three all-new doughnuts and one fan-favorite filled and topped with OREO and CHIPS AHOY! Cookies.

They include OREO and CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Blast Doughnut; CHIPS AHOY! Candy Blasts Doughnut; CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Dough Kreme Doughnut; and OREO Cookies & Kreme Filled Doughnut

Krispy Kreme's OREO and CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Blast doughnuts are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website.

Krispy Kreme also offers 6-pack featuring the CHIPS AHOY! Candy Blasts and CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Dough Kreme doughnuts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.