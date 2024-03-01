News & Insights

Markets

Krispy Kreme Offering Two Free Original Glazed Doughnuts On Super TWOsday, March 5

March 01, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) announced Friday a special offer for doughnuts as it celebrates what it called "Doughmocracy" on Super TWOsday, March 5, to encourage everyone to vote.

"While encouraging everyone to vote, our primary role on Super TWOsday will be to sweeten your day," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme is offering Two Free Original Glazed Doughnuts for all guests as many Americans go to the polls. There is no purchase necessary.

The offer is open to all Americans who elect to visit any Krispy Kreme shop throughout the United States on March 5. It is available nationwide, not just in states conducting primary elections - in-shop and via drive-thru.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.