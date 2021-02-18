Krispy Kreme Offering 'Mars Doughnut' As NASA's Perseverance Is Set To Land On Mars

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, the home of the Original Glazed Doughnut, is running a one-day-only "The Mars Doughnut" promotion on Thursday to commemorate the day NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover makes a monumental landing on Mars.

Krispy Kreme will celebrate the occasion with delicious special edition "Mars doughnut" that will be available at its shops across the U.S and Canada on February 18, 2021, the day when the Rover makes its final descent on the Red Planet.

The Mars Doughnut looks like the red planet and will be a chocolate kreme-filled doughnut dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs. The Mars Doughnut will only be available on Thursday.

This limited-edition doughnut is available in shops and online for one day only and is now open for orders. Doughnut fans can also order a limited-edition Mars dozen, which is a balance of six iconic Original Glazed doughnuts and six Mars doughnuts.

Further, Krispy Kreme is giving out a free Mars Doughnut to all those who were selected in NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" program. They are asked to bring along the boarding pass from the Mars 2020 Mission and issued through NASA.

NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover will land inside Mars' Jezero Crater after a journey of seven months covering 293 miles. The car-sized rover's seven-minute entry into Mars' ultra-thin atmosphere will begin at 3:48 p.m. EST on Thursday.

The Perseverance Rover was launched on July 30 aboard the Atlas V-541 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida as part of the Mars 2020 Mission.

