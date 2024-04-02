News & Insights

Krispy Kreme Offering Limited Time, All-new 'Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut'

April 02, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) announced Tuesday a special limited time, all-new "Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut" To help Americans celebrate Monday's total solar eclipse.

The Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut will be available Friday, April 5 through Monday, April 8 in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website while supplies last. The special doughnut will be an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing, adorned with silver sprinkles, piped with a buttercream made with OREO pieces, and a whole OREO cookie in the center.

The doughnut can be purchased individually and as a specialty dozen featuring six Total Solar Eclipse doughnuts and six Original Glazed doughnuts.

This is the second time Krispy Kreme has treated fans to an all-new doughnut to celebrate a total solar eclipse.

For the last total solar eclipse the United States experienced in 2017, the brand "eclipsed" its iconic Original Glazed doughnut in mouth-watering chocolate glaze for the first time ever.

