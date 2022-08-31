Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Krispy Kreme:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = US$46m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$517m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Krispy Kreme has an ROCE of 1.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 10%. NasdaqGS:DNUT Return on Capital Employed August 31st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Krispy Kreme compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Krispy Kreme's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Krispy Kreme, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 4.9%, but since then they've fallen to 1.8%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Krispy Kreme's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Krispy Kreme. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 30% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Krispy Kreme could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

