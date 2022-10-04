Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.035

The board of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.035 per share on the 9th of November. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.2%, which is below the average for the industry.

Krispy Kreme's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Krispy Kreme is unprofitable despite paying a dividend, and it is paying out 116% of its free cash flow. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 71%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing. NasdaqGS:DNUT Historic Dividend October 4th 2022

Krispy Kreme Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings have grown at around 3.9% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Earnings growth isn't particularly strong, and if the company isn't able to become profitable fairly soon, the dividend could come under pressure.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 9 Krispy Kreme analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

